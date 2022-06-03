WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Capitol Police have arrested a man they say was caught with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor, high capacity magazines and other ammunition outside of the U.S. Capitol.

According to Capitol Police, a patrol officer began talking to a man who had parked his car near Peace Circle, just outside of the capitol, around 5 a.m. on Friday, June 3.

The man told the officer that he was a criminal investigator and handed him a fake badge that said “Department of the INTERPOL.”

The man gave officers permission to search his car. They found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines and other ammunition. No real guns were found.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Jerome Felipe, a retired New York police officer who lives in Flint, Michigan. Felipe was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of high capacity magazines. Investigators are working to determine why Felipe was outside the Capitol.