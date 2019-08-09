Man charged after being discovered in car passed out, 1-year-old child nearby

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man faces several charges after officers say he was discovered passed out in his car with the engine running, with a one-year-old sitting in a stroller in front of the vehicle.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, Travis Dulaney, 35, faces charges of DUI, child endangerment, driving on a suspended/revoked license and resisting arrest following a call on Thursday.

Officers reported to Tusculum Boulevard on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. to a man reportedly passed out in his car.

According to the report, Dulaney was discovered with the child in front of the car.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and later released to the care of its grandmother.

Officers say when they attempted to wake Dulaney, he smelled of alcohol, would not give up his ID and attempted to buckle up and drive away.

He was later arrested and taken to Greene County Jail.