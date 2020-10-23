Man charged in fatal shooting of pregnant woman was father of baby

CHICAGO — A man has been charged in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 4-day-old baby, Chicago police announced Friday.

Stacey Jones, 35, was fatally shot in the 2100 block of East 95th Place in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Oct. 13. Police said Jones was eight months pregnant and doctors were able to deliver her baby boy. The baby died four days later.

Corey Deering, 39, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths. Police said Deering was the father of the baby.

1st Dep. Supt. Eric Carter and Chief of Dets. Brendan Deenihan announce charges against Corey Deering. Re-arrested by Dets. after new evidence supported the fact he was the offender in the murder of Stacey Jones and her 4-day-old baby. (2 counts-1st Degree Murder) #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/jUJ1mwDhQQ — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 23, 2020

He has been a supervisor at the Chicago Park District since 2004, but is currently suspended, according to police.

“It appears he’s the father of the child and it appears he didn’t want her to carry the pregnancy through. This is the way he chose to absolve it. But we don’t want to speculate too much,” police said.

Jones was a probation officer in Cook County Court’s Adult Probation Department. She left behind two other children who are currently staying with relatives.

A GoFundMe to raise money for her children has been established.