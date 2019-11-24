Man ditches girlfriend in car to run from police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is behind bars Saturday night after he ditched his girlfriend to run from police in Oregon City.

Local police said the suspect was pulled over on Highway 213 near Beaver Creek Road. Once he stopped, he bolted from the car, leaving his new girlfriend behind in the passenger seat.

The suspect was eventually found in the backyard of a home in the Crabtree Terrace Neighborhood, thanks to the help of a police K-9.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lucas Beyers had several warrants out for his arrest based on charges for delivering heroin.

Police said the girlfriend had no idea about his criminal history. She stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.