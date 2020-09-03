Man killed by MPD officer Wednesday in Southeast DC, per Chief Newsham

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed by police as Deon Kay, 18, of Southeast DC. MPD says officers on scene did have body cameras. That footage is expected to be released Friday.

MPD says officers were called to Orange Street SE just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, MPD says there were several people in and around a nearby vehicle. When the people saw the officers, MPD says two of the suspects ran, including Kay. Kay is accused of taking out a gun. That’s when MPD says an officer fired their gun once, hitting Kay.

Kay was brought to the hospital but did not survive. MPD says the other suspect who ran was able to get away without being caught or arrested by police.

MPD says Deon Kay has this gun when officers shot him.

19-year-old Marcyelle Smith, of Southeast DC, was arrested for carrying a gun without a license. 18-year-old Deonte Brown, also of Southeast DC, was arrested and charged with No Permit.

MPD says Smith had this gun when he was arrested.

The officers who were involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave. That’s policy for MPD. MPD is not aware of any injuries to officers.

Black Lives Matter DC was on scene of the shooting shortly after it happened, protesting the situation and demanding more answers and information from police.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.

