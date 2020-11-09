Man killed in shooting at outdoor church service in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed over the weekend in a shooting outside of a North Carolina church, according to police.
At about 3:29 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting outside of Living Water Baptist Church in High Point, where officers found a man dead.
The church was holding a service outdoors when the shooter opened fire on worshippers. Police said a “few other victims” suffered minor injuries.
An unnamed man who lives near the church said he heard the gunfire.
“I hear a random couple pop pops and I thought it was firecrackers at first, and then it proceeds to go into rampant, almost automatic fire,” he said. “I dove over on top of my 2-year-old to protect him from anything coming through the house.”
The man said though no bullets came into his home, he was left shaken.
“I had the shakes a little bit. It was never-wracking, I mean, to know a stray bullet could have come into my house easily and killed me or my son, either one,” he said.
No suspect information has been released.
“High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions,” police said in a statement.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Police say three teenagers were seriously injured in a shooting Saturday night near the Lynnhaven Mall.
- The family of four-month-old Ty'Von Lamber who died in October is still looking for answers. Lamber was found unresponsive just before 8 a.m. on Florida Avenue and later died at the hospital.
- Bail has been set at $750,000 each for two Virginia men armed with loaded handguns who were arrested Thursday near the Philadelphia convention center where votes were being counted.
- NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Norfolk will serve a 10-year active prison sentence for sex crimes involving children. Court records show Timothy Scott Carnes pleaded guilty Friday to 26 charges: 13 counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and 13 counts of taking indecent liberties […]
- Nine months after officers with Montgomery County, Maryland, police shot and killed a cold case suspect in a car in Virginia Beach, the city commonwealth's attorney has determined the shooting was justified.
- Everything on the sales floor was a total loss after a 23-year-old intentionally started a fire inside a Petersburg Goodwill last Sunday.
- Thomas Clark of Henrico County was due in court this week for charges of murder, rape and abduction with intent to defile, according to court documents. The court has case has been continued to April 14, 2021.
- Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers needs the public's help locating two fugitives.
- An arrest is made in an investigation into human remains found in Bland County, Virginia. Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Bluefield, WV is facing charges of Second Degree Murder and Hit-and-Run.
- Officials are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for multiple thefts in the City of Colonial Heights.