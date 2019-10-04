Man lied about carjacking to cover up affair, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he lied about being carjacked so he didn’t have to tell his wife about his infidelity.

On Monday, officers were called to Barnstable Street where they met 51-year-old Anthony Thomas. The man claimed that two men carjacked him while he was sitting inside his vehicle.

After running the license plate information, police discovered that the vehicle had actually been towed from Summer Avenue several hours before Thomas claimed he was carjacked. Officers confronted him with the information and that’s when Thomas confessed to making the entire story up.

He reportedly told authorities that he lied so that his wife wouldn’t find out that he was cheating on her.

Thomas was charged with filing a false police report.