1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: Man with dementia, schizophrenia walked away from assisted living facility Petersburg man charged with threatening to shoot up Cool Springs Elementary School

Man lied about carjacking to cover up affair, police say

U.S. & World

by: Jeremy Tanner

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he lied about being carjacked so he didn’t have to tell his wife about his infidelity.

On Monday, officers were called to Barnstable Street where they met 51-year-old Anthony Thomas. The man claimed that two men carjacked him while he was sitting inside his vehicle.

After running the license plate information, police discovered that the vehicle had actually been towed from Summer Avenue several hours before Thomas claimed he was carjacked. Officers confronted him with the information and that’s when Thomas confessed to making the entire story up.

He reportedly told authorities that he lied so that his wife wouldn’t find out that he was cheating on her.

Thomas was charged with filing a false police report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events