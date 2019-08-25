Man pleads guilty to fatal beating of 89-year-old Air Force veteran

The victim died four months after the brutal attack

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty to beating an 89-year-old Air Force veteran to death in Columbiana County.

Investigators say Robert Stevens admitted that he went to the victim’s house in March of 2018, claiming he had a FedEx box to deliver.

When Charles Travis, Jr. answered the door, police say Stevens forced his way in, beat him and then robbed him. Travis died four months later.

Thursday, Stevens pleaded guilty to murder, burglary and tampering with evidence. He will be sentenced in November.

The prosecution is recommending a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.