Man resuscitated after losing pulse for 20 minutes

According to ABC News, a young man in Michigan survived after being electrocuted and losing his pulse for 20 minutes.

“I remember being electrocuted while holding the ladder and shaking, and then nothing,” Pruitt said, according to the hospital.

The incident happened on April 30 and Pruitt was recently visited the hospital to give his thanks to those who helped save him.

Michael Pruitt, 20, of Taylor, Michigan was electrocuted by a metal ladder he was carrying while working. His ladder touched an electrical wire.

The homeowners on the site where Pruitt works called 911 and performed CPR before rescue teams could arrive, according to the hospital

“I said to my team, ‘We’re bringing him back.’ And then, I said to him, ‘You better come back!” said Dr. Angel Chudler, according to the hospital.

After increasing the shock, doctors defilbrillated Pruitt’s heart, when it started beating two minutes later.

Comparing him to the Hulk, Beaumont clinical nurse Yasmeen Bachir said Pruitt began, “grabbing the railings and shaking the bed with huge strength.”

Pruitt’s mother, Jillian knew he was back when he “made a sarcastic gesture” when asked about having superpowers.

Pruitt was burned on the inside of his big toes. According to the hospital, this is where the electricity left his body when he was electrocuted.

Barbara Smith, the director of Trauma Services at the hospital said, “Michael’s resuscitation is miraculous. He did not lose any brain function.”

The hospital also said that recovering from electrical shock “depends on the nature and severity of the injuries.”