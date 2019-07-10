Man robs shop over money needed for daughter’s operation; gives money back

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – It was a robbery in progress, along with an eyebrow-raising disguise, and a handgun.

“Demanded money from the cashier and then had a change of heart, change of mind, said I’m not going to do it,” said Sekou Kinebrew, Philadelphia Police Captain.

The brazen bandit backed out on what could’ve easily been a couple hundred dollars.

The robber’s plan foiled by himself.

“That was unbelievable, what happened because he actually had the money in his hand and refused to take it, and said it wasn’t enough to pay for his daughter’s kidney transplant,” said Kimo, store owner.

Kimo owns the shop at Verree and Red Lion Roads and you heard right – the robber apparently changed his mind, telling him the crime wouldn’t help his daughter’s kidney transplant much.

When asked what should happen to the would-be robber, Kimo said it’s hard to say.

“I think for willing to use the gun or taking it out of his pocket, he should be punished for that, but in the same time, as a society we should do something to help people like that and not push him to the edge where they have to use a gun,” Kimo said.

The man, we’re told, put his gun away and became friendly before leaving the store.

Police say he still faces an armed robbery charge but they’re also interested in learning more about the daughter he brought up.

“If you are going to commit a robbery, I guess the best one to commit is one where you don’t complete it, and change your mind,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Kinebrew.

Police think they know who the would-be robber is, and they say when they find him, they might even be able to help out his family.