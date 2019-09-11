Man sentenced to death for killing his daughter, child’s mother

1  of  3
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of killing his 4-year-old daughter and her mother.

On August 6, a Franklin County jury found Kristofer Deshan Garrett, 26, guilty of the January 2018 double murder of his daughter and the girl’s mother, Nicole Antionette Duckson, 34, at a home on Fleet Road in southeast Columbus.

According to court documents, Garrett waited at Duckson’s home, brutally stabbing her and the little girl. The victims’ bodies were found in the backyard of the house.

Garrett was arrested later that night.

Garrett was sentenced to death for the murder of his daughter, life without parole for the murder of her mother, 11 years for assaulting a deputy and 36 months for tampering with evidence.

He is scheduled to be executed October 10, 2019.

