Man serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released from prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — Richard DeLisi is a free man after serving 31 years of a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana.
The 71-year-old walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to focus on creating memories with his family.
According to The Last Prisoner Project, DeLisi was believed to have been the longest-serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner.
He was sentenced to 90 years in 1989 at the age of 40.
While he was in prison, his wife, parents and 23-year-old son all died.
On Tuesday, he met two granddaughters for the first time and ate at his favorite crab restaurant.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The Henrico Police Department is currently at the scene of a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday night.
- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside of it on Tuesday morning.
- According to a contractor's family member, staff received threatening messages that stated if they didn't stop working, they would be shot from the woods nearby.
- Richmond police detectives are seeking the public's help with identifying a man suspected of using stolen credit cards to buy products at multiple businesses in the city in October.
- Ohio police are looking for three men who ran over a woman trying to take down their license plate information.
- Two women were stabbed on Colony Village Way Tuesday night, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.
- PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it took corrective action after putting some deputies on administrative leave pending a review of "operational procedures." "The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office has concluded its administrative review into possible violations of operational policy and procedures by several deputies," Col. Marvin Waters wrote in an email. […]
- A 43-year-old man in Newport News is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually abusing two minors.
- Hanover Sheriff's Office investigating string of car thefts and break-ins; one of which used in robbery and shootingThere have been more than 20 incidents over the past few months. 8News was told two cars have been stolen, one of which was used in a crime spree in the City of Richmond.
- A 14-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after shooting at three Hardee County deputies in November, the sheriff's office said.