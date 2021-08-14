Man stabbed, reporter attacked at protest at LA City Hall

by: The Associated Press

Anti-vaccination demonstrators left, clash with counter-protesters during an anti-vaccination protest in front of the City Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles’ City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counter-protesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department and local media say a man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates at Los Angeles’ City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters.

About 2 p.m., a group of several hundred people holding American flags and signs calling for “medical freedom” arrived at City Hall around 2 p.m. for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A small group of counterprotesters gathered nearby. About half an hour later, a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters.

A reporter for KPCC radio told police he was attacked while trying to conduct an interview.

