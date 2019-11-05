Man stabbed to death at Maryland Popeyes over chicken sandwich

OXON HILL, Md. (WJLA) — A man was stabbed to death at a Maryland Popeyes after an altercation involving the restaurant’s popular chicken sandwich, which is back on the menu after a hiatus, ABC7 sources say.

ABC-affiliate WJLA reports the stabbing took place at 6247 Livingston Rd. in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Oxon Hill is located in Prince George County, Maryland.

The restaurant is now closed, an employee said.

Prelim: Around 7:00pm, officers responded to 6200 block of Livingston Road for a fight call. Once on scene, they discovered an adult male in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 5, 2019

Police have confirmed that there was a fight at the scene and an adult man was stabbed to death.

The violence was over a chicken sandwich, WJLA reported.

Prince George’s County Police say the victim was found in the parking lot, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police said they are still working to determine a suspect and a motive.