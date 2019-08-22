Man tries to rob female Gold Glove boxer, regrets it later

(CNN) — Right now in Chicago, there’s a man who’s got to be sorry he ever tried to rob one woman.

She’s a boxer and when he tried to snag her phone, she unleashed on him… repeatedly — in the place where no man wants to be hit.

The ring inside Unanimous Boxing Gym is where Claire Quinn regularly throws punches. And they’re powerful.

“I would spot her and she would stop me in my tracks with her right hand,” said her trainer Lalo Beas.

Sunday morning, a would-be thief found out exactly what it feels like to be on the other side of Quinn’s right hook.

“She was holding the phone with her left,” said Beas.

Around 10:30 a.m. the 26-year-old says she was walking south on Damen near North Avenue looking nothing like a boxer.

When she says a young man who’d asked for directions grabbed her shoulder, pushed her to the ground, demanded her phone and the final blow – punched her in the head.

She told us over the phone, that was it.

“I could have just given him my phone, but you laid your hands on me. I’m not going to take that.”

“Right away she started hitting him wherever she could, and the nearest spot was the groin area. and she said she was just relentless with as many punches as she could possibly throw.”

The 152-pound boxer has only lost one fight and laying on the street at the hands of a stranger with a teenage accomplice watching wasn’t going to be the second.

“I guess the guy was standing over her. she was just… punching… right in the groin area.”

Over the phone, she said, “He wasn’t expecting me to do that and certainly not with that kind of force.”

“He messed with the wrong girl and she had some skills.”

Skills she says that outlasted a thief who ran off empty-handed in agony.

Quinn is recovering from a minor concussion she suffered in the attack.

That’s likely nothing compared to the injuries her attacker is nursing.