Andrew Wilkinson, 52, died after someone shot him at his home in Hagerstown. Wilkinson was a judge in Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies released a picture of a person wanted in connection to the killing of a Washington County Circuit Court judge that took place at the judge’s home in Hagerstown Thursday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said deputies went to the house in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Rd. around 8 p.m. after they received reports of a shooting.

Washington County Circuit Court judge was shot and killed Thursday night.

Deputies found Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, of Hagerstown, in the driveway of a home. He appeared to have been shot and was taken to hospital where he died.

On Friday, WCSO said the person believed to be involved in the deadly shooting was Pedro Argote, 49, of Frederick, Md.

Pedro Argote with type of SUV he may have (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The description of Argote that accompanied the release of his picture said he is 5’7” tall and weighs 130 lbs. Argote has black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450 with Maryland plates 4EH0408.

The online court system for Washington County Circuit Court showed that Argote had a divorce case before Wilkinson and that a hearing related to the case took place earlier in the day on Thursday.

At a news conference Friday morning, Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said that Wilkinson gave custody of Argote’s children to the Argote’s wife. Argote, himself, was not at the hearing Thursday.

The Maryland Judiciary released a statement about Wilkinson’s death:

The Maryland Judiciary mourns the tragic death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson. As we grieve his loss, we ask that you keep the Wilkinson family in your prayers and please respect their privacy. The Maryland Judiciary is actively engaging with law enforcement to assist in resolving this matter and to ensure the safety of our judges, staff, and visitors, which remains our top priority. Maryland Judiciary statement on death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin offered his sympathy to Wilkinson’s family and others who may be affected by the killing: