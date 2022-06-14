WASHINGTON (WRIC) — A man who purchased over 92 guns before using them in used in multiple incidents throughout the United States and Canada has been charged by the Justice Department with federal firearm crimes.

Demontre Antwon Hackworth, 31, purchased the guns from federally licensed firearms dealers, including 75 guns from a single dealer that later gave up their seller’s license, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Hackworth also engaged in the reselling of the guns without a federal firearm license or without conducting required background checks.

On June 7, he was indicted for dealing firearms without a license and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, according to the DOJ.

“The second amendment protects the rights of law-abiding citizens – but not prohibited persons, or those who are them,” U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham for the Northern District of Texas, said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)] Dallas and the entire Department of Justice is working our level best to keep guns away from dangerous offenders before they can put finger to trigger.”

16 of the guns Hackworth purchased have allegedly been recovered in Texas, Maryland and Canada, according to the DOJ. The incidents these guns were used in include homicide, aggravated assault and drug trafficking.

Of the 16 guns recovered, 14 were used in incidents within one year of purchase. The DOJ said he was recovered seven days after Hackworth purchased it.

Three of the guns were used in multiple incidents, according to the DOJ. One was used in three separate incidents and two were used in two incidents each.

Hackworth was arrested by the ATF in Dallas on Friday and appeared in the Northern District of Texas on Monday. If convicted, he could serve up to 35 years in federal prison.