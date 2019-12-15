Man with cancer asks for Christmas cards as dying wish

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WJW) — A Wisconsin man with terminal cancer has one dying wish: Christmas cards to help him cope.

According to FOX 6, Gene Weittenhiller shared his story on Facebook, asking people to send him Christmas cards.

Three men from Milwaukee saw his request and decided to do more than just send him a card; they had something else in mind to make him smile.

The men dropped everything and drove two-and-a-half hours to Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, to hand-deliver the cards to Weittenhiller.

Though he was a stranger, the men said Weittenhiller touched their hearts.

“He teared up because we were the only people who actually came to see him. He got a lot of letters in the mail. But we’re the only people who actually showed up at his doorstep,” Markeith Powell, who was one of the visitors, told FOX 6.

Weittenhiller and the group prayed together, shared stories and issued support.

The men say they hope their story sets an example for young people in Milwaukee and across the nation.

Anyone interested in sending a Christmas card to Weittenhiller can do so at the address below:

Gene Weittenhiller

410 20th St.

Prairie du Sac, WI 53578