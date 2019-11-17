1  of  4
Breaking News
Arrest made in deadly Hopewell shooting Multiple injuries reported in crash involving bus, tractor-trailer shuts down I-64 near Afton Mountain Richmond Police: Investigation underway after male walks into hospital shot Petersburg Police searching for robbery suspect

Marines have emotional reunion finally finding each other after 24 years

U.S. & World

by: WFLA Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — United States Marine Roberto Navarro flew from Tampa, Florida to New York City Saturday to reunite with his “best Marine brother” he hasn’t seen in 24 long years.

Navarro and his friend Richie Abramowitz were both stationed in South Carolina at Parris Island. Navarro’s wife said the two have been trying to find each other for the past 24 years and have had no luck.

At the end of September, Navarro searched for Richie one more time and was able to find him, so he flew from Tampa to New York’s JFK Airport for the reunion 24 years in the making.

With a lot of catching up to do, the two plan to celebrate a nice dinner for the Marine Corps birthday Sunday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events