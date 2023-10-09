(KTLA) – Mark Wahlberg says he has no regrets about leaving Los Angeles for Las Vegas a year ago.

In 2022, the actor told The Talk that he moved his family to the Silver State to give his kids a “better life.”

Wahlberg is married to model Rhea Durham, and the couple has four children.

“Everybody’s adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody’s happy,” the actor told PEOPLE magazine in an exclusive report.

Mark Wahlberg hosts the opening of F45 Training at Miramar MCAs. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for F45 Training)

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” he said at the time. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Wahlberg is part of a growing list of celebrities leaving California for a variety of reasons.

Months after Wahlberg revealed he moved to Nevada, actor Dean Cain announced he was moving there too.

In an interview with Fox News in June, the “Lois & Clark” star revealed he moved to Nevada because of his issues with some of California’s “policies.”

“I love California. It’s the most beautiful state,” he told the network’s Brian Kilmeade. “Everything’s wonderful about it except for the policies. The policies are just terrible. The fiscal policies, the soft-on-crime policies, the homelessness policies.”

A month prior to Cain’s move, Scott Baio announced he was leaving California after 45 years, citing a KTLA story about homeless encampments in Beverly Hills. According to his X profile, Baio currently resides in Florida.

Celebrity authors, actors and rock stars have also found new homes in recent years, joining thousands of others who have left California in search of a more affordable lifestyle.