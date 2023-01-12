RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If your healthcare is currently covered by a Marketplace plan rather than through an employer, time is running out to apply for 2023 coverage.

The last day to enroll for coverage is Sunday, Jan. 15. By enrolling before this deadline, you will have 2023 coverage starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

If you had Marketplace coverage in 2022, you can review your application from last year and update it with any income and household changes. Even if you are automatically re-enrolled, it is still suggested you update your information so your cost savings are correct.

Before re-enrolling, you also have the option to review new plans to see if there is a better fit for you and your budget. According to HealthCare.gov, most plans are $10 or less per month with financial assistance.

You can update your information or see if you qualify for coverage by logging into your account at HealthCare.gov. If you are new to the process, you will have to start an account before beginning your application.