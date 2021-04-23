Marshall graduate student wins national competition

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One Marshall University student put in the hard work, while still adjusting to the pandemic restrictions this past year and is now being recognized nationally.

Computer Science graduate student Vishwanshi Joshi has recently gained some national attention for winning the Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education (SIGCSE) Student Research Competition this year.

After entering into the competition supported by Microsoft, her research paper titled “U-Net based Active Learning Framework for Enhancing Cancer Immunotherapy” will be included in the proceedings of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) SIGCSE 2021.

Joshi says the research that led to this award will hopefully be another stepping stone in helping those diagnosed with breast cancer.

It’s basically computer science and what we did was scan whole slide images and making it easier to detect cancer. Vishwanshi Joshi, Marshall University Computer Science graduate student



All the research that went into her publication, however, was not completed in a classroom or a lab. Joshi says she was able to do all of her research from home.

While pursuing her degree, she has been working closely with Associate Professor Dr. Sanghoon Lee, but the pandemic forced them to work together virtually.

Every time I had questions, I couldn’t just bump up into his office and ask what’s going on, I had to research on my own and get back to him. Vishwanshi Joshi, Marshall University Computer Science graduate student

Joshi also says the project was a bit overwhelming at first, but she’s glad to be able to contribute any way she can to her university and the Mountain State.

