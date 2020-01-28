Maryland officer shoots, kills handcuffed man inside police cruiser

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WRIC) – The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) says an officer shot and killed a handcuffed man inside a police cruiser Monday night.

WJLA-TV reported that authorities received reports of a driver hitting multiple vehicles on St. Barnabas Road. A responding officer pulled over 41-year-old William Green on Winston Street in Temple Hills.

The officer smelled PCP in Green’s car, according to PGPD, and Green was then handcuffed and placed in the police cruiser’s front passenger seat as other officers investigated the scene for drugs with a K9.

Shortly after, a struggle ensued inside the cruiser between the officer and Green, PGPD said, though details surrounding the scuffle remain unclear. The officer was not wearing a body camera.

Two witnesses told police they heard two loud bangs inside the cruiser during the struggle.

Officers at the scene retrieved their trauma kits to try to give Green medical help after he was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Some of Green’s family members, including Green’s fiance Sandra Mathis, as well as his mother, Brenda Green, spoke with WJLA-TV. Mathis expressed frustration surrounding the situation.

“We want to know why our loved one was brutally shot in a police car — handcuffed — seat belt, and in the front seat. What harm could this individual do to this police officer?” Mathis said.

The officer involved is on administrative leave and his name will be released Tuesday.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement Tuesday that her office will conduct a “thorough and independent investigation.”

“We will seek truth, and will vigorously pursue justice in a way that is fair and responsible,” Braveboy said, according to a Washington Post report. “Once we have received all information and completed our own investigation and analysis, I assure you that my office will be transparent and accountable to the public about our findings and how we will move forward.”