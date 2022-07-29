BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WRIC) — Maryland State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found walking along a Baltimore County highway, who doesn’t remember his name, contact information or family members.

Police said the man was found walking alone on Interstate 795 near Owings Mills Boulevard at 9 p.m. on July 22. The man, who police described as having a slim build and was only wearing black shorts, required medical attention and was unable to remember his name or contact information for family members. (Photo: Maryland State Police)

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, but is still unable to remember his identity. Maryland State Police are asking anyone who may know this person’s identity, to email Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at the Golden Ring Barrack at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or call him at 410-780-2706.