FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man in Florida faces charges related to a murder that took place in Frederick County decades ago.

On May 4, 2006, a driver found the body of Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, N.M. near a rest stop on Interstate 70. That was more than a week after someone saw Shuck at a hotel in New Mexico.

When the driver found Shuck’s body on the shoulder of eastbound I-70, east of New Market, there were no shoes on it, and there was no identification. The only clues to identify her were two dragon tattoos on her back with the words “Gypsy Rose” written beneath them. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined someone killed Shuck by stabbing her and causing blunt force trauma to her.

Because of the location of Shuck’s body, and the fact that she was from New Mexico, police believed the person who murdered her might be a truck driver. Investigators developed some potential leads, but the were able to rule out anyone whom they initially thought may have been involved in Shuck’s death. Police took several other steps in order to find Shuck’s killer, but they were unable to do it.

In August 2008, a search of the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) resulted in an unknown DNA match between an unsolved 1996 Michigan State Police case and Shuck’s killing. Because there was no known DNA profile match at the time, the investigation remained into Shuck’s murder stayed open.

On August 17, 2022, an investigator with the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit received a phone call from a detective with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan. Deputies in Michigan identified Garry Artman as a suspect in a 1996 cold case murder.

Detectives from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office arrested Artman in Mississippi. He was extradited to Michigan. A DNA sample taken from him was taken to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for a comparison.

On August 18, 2022, the crime lab said Artman’s DNA profile was a match to the unknown 1996 DNA profile and Shuck’s murder. Investigators from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office provided Maryland State Police investigators with a DNA swab which was then tested by forensic analysts from the Maryland State Police Crime Lab, confirming the match with Artman.

On August 31, 2022, investigators from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan executed a search warrant on a storage unit in Florida believed to belong to Artman. Several pieces of women’s underwear were seized for biological evidence to determine whether there were other victims. Forensic analysts from the Maryland State Police Crime Lab are helping with biological evidence examinations.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit traveled to Michigan to conduct interviews and gather additional information relevant to the investigation. State police are working with law enforcement partners in Michigan as the investigation continues.

Artman, 64 of White Springs, Fla. is charged with First- and Second-degree Murder and First- and Second-degree Assault in Shuck’s death.

Artman is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility in Grand Rapids, Mich. in connection with the cold case involving the death of the Michigan woman.