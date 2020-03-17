1  of  32
Maryland postpones primary from April 28 to June 2

U.S. & World

by: Associated Press and Steven Cohen

Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has postponed the state’s April 28 primary to June 2. But Hogan said Tuesday the state is moving forward with a vote-by-mail April 28 special general election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Elijah Cummings. Hogan says it would endanger public health to allow thousands of people to assemble in places like schools and senior centers, which are already closed. He says it would be especially risky for poll workers and election judges, because most of them are retirees and in the most vulnerable population.

