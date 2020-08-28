Maryland State Trooper kills man after being dragged on I-95, police say

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — State Police say a trooper shot and killed a man after he tried to drive away from traffic stop, dragging the trooper down I-95.

State Police say the trooper was working DUI enforcement on I-95 North in Howard County around 2 a.m. Friday when he saw a red Ford Escape weaving across multiple lanes of I-95. The trooper says he pulled the car over to the right shoulder of I-95 North near Route 100 in Elkridge.

State Police say the man in the car showed signs of impairment when he and another trooper who arrived on scene tried to talk with him. When they asked the man to step out of the car, they say he refused.

Investigators say the man put the car in drive, prompting the trooper on the driver’s side to try to grab the keys from the ignition. State Police say that’s when the man accelerated and drove away, dragging the trooper more than 2,000 feet down I-95.

The trooper said he continued to yell at the driver to stop, but the car kept moving forward. State Police say the trooper feared for his life while being dragged by the car so he used his agency-issued gun to shoot at the driver.

The man driving was shot did not survive his injuries. The trooper was thrown from the car into the center median and was found by another trooper on scene.

State Police have not yet identified the man who was killed by the trooper.

The trooper involved was taken to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment. There is no information about his condition.

State Police say several alcohol containers were found inside the car, as well as a machete under the driver’s seat.

Both troopers who were on scene are currently on administrative leave while the investigation continues. That’s procedure whenever a trooper is involved in a shooting.

Maryland State Police are expected to provide more information on the shooting at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

