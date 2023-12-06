LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are reporting a suspect in the UNLV campus shooting Wednesday is dead.

Metropolitan police responded to reports of an active shooter at the UNLV campus before noon and said “There appears to be multiple victims at this time.” Maryland Parkway is closed to traffic near UNLV and drivers are urged to stay away from the area.

UNLV Police sent out a social post about the shots fired in the BEH (Beam Hall) building. They told students and faculty to evacuate to a safe area. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT is what campus police posted and sent to students.

One UNLV student spoke with 8 News Now.

Officers from every police agency responded to the active shooting call.

Beam Hall is the home of the Lee Business School and is near the Student Union building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

9