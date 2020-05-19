Mattel expands #ThankYouHeroes collection

(WRIC) — Mattel is expanding its #ThankYouHeroes collection with some new toys — including an Uno deck showing He-Man as a grocery delivery worker and Barbie as a scientist.

Mattel said this collection was created to “honor individuals leading the fight against COVID-19, along with everyday heroes who keep the community running.”

“Mattel’s #ThankYouHeroes collection has tapped into something powerful: the tremendous gratitude we are all feeling for the frontline healthcare workers who are risking so much to protect us,” said Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global. “Expanding the collection will continue to put a spotlight on their contributions and sacrifices, so we can honor and support them as they go about their life-saving work.”

The original collection came out in late April and included action figures of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers. New toys in the line include:

Matchbox #ThankYouHeroes Frontline Heroes Vehicles Gift Set – The set includes a toy ambulance, garbage truck, grocery delivery van, news helicopter, mobile hospital, package delivery van and police car.

Mega Construx #ThankYouHeroes Building Sets – One set features a police cruiser, delivery cart and medical lab, along with action figures of a police officer, scientist, two EMTs and an ambulance driver. The other set features a food delivery truck and kitchen, along with three action figures of a firefighter, cook and food delivery worker.

UNO #ThankYouHeroes Tin – The new cards show iconic characters as frontline and everyday heroes, like He-Man as a grocery delivery worker and Barbie as a scientist.

All net proceeds from these toys will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, which Mattel said is “an initiative created to support first responder healthcare workers as they serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

