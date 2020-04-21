McDonald’s serving up free “Thank You Meals” to healthcare workers and first responders

(WRIC) — McDonald’s announced it is going to be offering free Thank You Meals to healthcare workers and first responders from Wednesday, April 22, until Tuesday, May 5.

The meals will be free with drive thru or carry out at participating restaurants. Here are the meal options:

Breakfast : Your choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown

: Your choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown Lunch/Dinner: Either a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

In addition to the meals, responders will get a not of appreciation and they will be served in happy meal boxes to try and bring a little more joy to these front line workers’ day.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

In addition to giving free meals to first responders, the fast food chain has also donated $3.1 million in food to support communities around the country.

