Medical Mystery: Teen’s memory resets every two hours

(CNN Newsource) — An Illinois teen says she still can’t remember anything after a head injury months ago. But doctors don’t see anything wrong, and it’s putting extra stress on her this new school year.

In just a few hours, Riley Horner won’t remember her current situation. Every two hours, her memory resets. And each morning, she wakes up scared and confused.

“I’m very confused and I try to think back and I can’t,” she explained. “I have a calendar on my door and I look and it’s September and I’m like, ‘Woah.'”

Her mother added, “When she wakes up every morning, she thinks it’s June 11.”

That’s the day she was accidentally kicked in the head. And after dozens of seizures and countless hospital visits, the Horners still don’t know why Riley can’t remember anything.

“They tell us, like, there’s nothing medically wrong,” Riley’s mother added. “They can’t see anything medically. You can’t see a concussion on an MRI or CT Scan.

“My brother passed away last week and she probably has no idea. And we tell her every day, but she has no idea about it.”

Even the simpler things are wiped out. At school, Riley can’t even remember where her locker is.

“I know it’s hard for them as much as its hard for me,” Riley said. “And people just don’t understand; it’s like a movie. Like, I will have no recollection of this come supper time. My mom will say, ‘Oh you were on the news’ — ‘what?'”

It’s changed everything for the former athlete and scholar, because everything’s a lot more complicated when you just can’t remember.

“And they told us that she might just be like this forever, and I am not okay with that,” her mother said.

For a girl who should be in the most memorable time of her life …

“I’m not making memories and I’m just, like, really scared.”