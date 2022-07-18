CLARE, Mich. (WRIC) — A former hotel manager was sentence to one year and one day in prison for filing false tax returns over the course of four years, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Harold Walls, 58, of Clare, Michigan, managed the day-to-day operations of a hotel owned by his father, Karl Walls, 86. He did not report to the IRS any of the income he earned working there from 2013 to 2017, the Department of Justice confirmed.

Instead of paying himself through the hotel’s payroll system, Harold Walls used other methods to receive wages such as writing checks to himself from the hotel operating account and using a hotel bank account to pay for personal expenses.

Harold Walls also provided the hotel’s tax return preparer with false and incomplete information from 2012 to 2017. This resulted in the hotel’s business income being understated as well as the among of property taxes paid to the City of Clare being overstated.

After the investigation began by the IRS, Harold Walls, as well as his father, obstructed the investigation through instructing hotel employees to make false statements to the IRS. Karl Walls plead guilty to obstructing the grand jury’s investigation of his son after he instructed an employee to testify that Harold did not work at the hotel and for trying to convince his tax return prepare to make a false statement to the grand jury.

In addition to his imprisonment, Harold Walls was ordered to serve one year of supervised release and pay $254,562 in restitution to the United States.