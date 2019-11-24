Michigan woman films her killer moments before he shot her, prosecutors say

WARREN, MI. (CNN Newsource/ABC) — Investigators said 20-year-old India Mackey was recording her boyfriend on a cellphone moments before he shot and killed her.

Video shows 18-year-old Kevin Dixon cleaning fingerprints from bullets he used to kill her just one day after she celebrated her 20th birthday.

“Everything about this case is just awful and this, certainly, just adds to it,” McComb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said of the disturbing video Mackey made just before she was killed.

Dixon was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm charges.



