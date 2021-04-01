Microsoft works to fix apparent DNS issue affecting multiple services

FILE – In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft will begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29, 2021, as the tech giant starts to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no April Fool’s Day joke – Microsoft products stopped working for many Thursday afternoon.

According to Down Detector, a site that tracks real-time online outages, users of Teams, Azure, Office 365 and other services started reported problems around 5:07 p.m. EST. The reports ranged from user authentication problems to automated error messages.

Microsoft said in a tweet shortly after 6 p.m., “We’re investigating a potential DNS issue and are evaluating our mitigation options.”

At 6:37 p.m. Microsoft said that they were seeing improvement after rerouting traffic to the company’s “resilient DNS capabilities” and would provide an update within the hour.

Engineers are fully engaged and investigating this issue. Access to both https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl and the Service Health Dashboard may be affected by this event. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) April 1, 2021

The outage comes two weeks after a problem with the company’s authentication process caused havoc across the suite of Microsoft 365 products for several hours.

