TEL AVIV, Israel (WRIC) — Mimi Reinhardt, the secretary of German industrialist Oskar Schindler who helped him save hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust, has died at the age of 107, according to The Times of Israel.

Reinhardt, who was Jewish herself, was born in Austria and worked for Schindler until 1945. During the second world war, Reinhardt was in charge of organizing lists of Jewish workers in Poland to be recruited to work in Schindler’s factory, saving them from Nazi concentration camps.

Schindler and Reinhardt’s story was made into a film by Steven Spielberg in 1993. Reinhardt said she had met Spielberg once but found it hard to watch the film.

Reinhardt moved to New York after the end of the war and moved to Israel in 2007, spending the last year of her life in a nursing home north of Tel Aviv.

“My grandmother, so dear and so unique, passed away at the age of 107. Rest in peace,” said Reinhardt’s granddaughter Nina in a message to relatives.