Missing New Hampshire couple found buried on beach in Texas

TEXAS (WTNH) — New, disturbing details are emerging surrounding the disappearance of a couple from New Hampshire who were on a road trip across America.

Their bodies have been found buried on a beach in Texas.

Police say, James and Michelle Butler, who were retired, set up their trailer on Padre Island last month. They missed a scheduled call with family, which led them to believe something was wrong.

The Butlers’ niece told the media that her aunt and uncle were “always in contact with the families, so the fact that, even for a day, they were out of contact was really strange.”

The pick up truck and camper that the Butlers were traveling in was captured on surveillance at a border crossing in Mexico.

Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the killings.