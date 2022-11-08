RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mission BBQ restaurants across the nation will be going the extra mile by offering all veterans a free sandwich of their choice on Veterans Day.

Now with more than 100 locations nationwide, the American barbeque chain opened its first location on Sept. 11, 2011, and supports military, police, firefighters and first responders.

The company said veterans will be able to choose from any sandwich on the menu as their free sandwich. The offer will be available all day.

The company made the announcement for the free sandwich for veterans on social media saying, “FREEDOM IS NOT FREE It was earned with the blood, courage and selfless commitment of Our Heroes who fought for their lives and ours.”

Veterans can pick up their free sandwich on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at any Mission BBQ restaurant. A full list of restaurant locations can be found here.