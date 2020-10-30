Missouri breeder euthanizes 21 dogs instead of turning them over to inspectors, AG says

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced 24 criminal charges against an unlicensed breeder Thursday after two dozen dogs were euthanized.
The office sent Marlisa McAlmond, who bred Cedar Ridge Australian dogs, two court orders — one last year and another this year — to turn over 80 dogs. She refused and even euthanized some of them, authorities said.
“As inspectors, we were going to get those dogs a few weeks ago,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “It was discovered this breeder euthanized 21 dogs. We brought criminal charges this week against the breeder.”
Twenty-four criminal charges were filed against McAlmond, including two felonies.
Schmitt said last year, he filed charges against McAlmond for substandard breeding conditions and operating under an expired license.
However, McAlmond continued to breed dogs, according to Schmitt.
“This is not going to be tolerated,” Schmitt said. “These are our companion animals, there are our pets, these are members of our family, these dogs, and you have a breeder that thumbs her nose at the law and euthanizes 21 dogs, we’re going to take action.”
Schmitt said roughly 60 dogs were sent to other places. He said his office is now trying to track down those dogs.
“The vast majority of the breeders in the state do a good job, but there are some that are bad actors, so when we get that referral from the Department of Agriculture, which is how it comes to our office on the law enforcement side, we’re going to take action,” he said.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Two suspects are wanted in Chesterfield for the robbery of a Super 8 Motel. Police say the suspects robbed the motel at 2421 Southland Drive at about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.
- Authorities are still offering a $10,000 reward for information related to a young boy's fatal shooting in Richmond.
- A 23-year-old Norfolk man is charged in connection with a Richmond recycling truck worker's death.
- According to the Department of Justice, a Pittsburgh firefighter accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor pleaded guilty on Thursday.
- Two men have been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a 24-year-old Richmond man back in 2018.
- The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on two counts of a soliciting a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes and four counts of using a communication system to expose his genitals to a child under the age of 15.
- The life of Ricky G. Seldon, a Bryant and Stratton College student, was celebrated at the school's Richmond campus more than two weeks after he was found shot to death in the 100 block of Erich Road.
- A Richmond man has been indicted for murder by a grand jury following the death investigation of his toddler daughter, according to the Richmond Police Department.
- Four people have been charged following unrest in the city last night.
- According to Spotsylvania County deputies, a man's body was discovered in a ditch in the area of Church Pond Road early Wednesday morning.