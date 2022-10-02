RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is pushing back on a new policy that allows credit card companies to track purchases at gun stores.

Miyares sent a letter to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard and Visa taking issue with the International Organization for Standardization creating a Merchant Category Code for gun stores to use when processing credit and debit transactions. He was one of two dozen Attorneys General to sign the letter.

In the message, the signers claimed the move would not protect public safety.

“Categorizing the constitutionally protected right to purchase firearms unfairly singles out law-abiding merchants and consumers alike,” the letter said.

The letter also asserted tracking and monitoring sales at gun stores would only result in vague and misleading information.