“Mom it’s creepy!” 9-year-old boy tells Santa he doesn’t want nightmares

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—There is something magical about the traditions and imagination that surround the holidays.

Children can barely sleep the night before Christmas because they are so excited to see what Santa will be bringing them.

In addition to Santa, the “Elf On The Shelf” has become the perfect opportunity for parents to manufacture a family holiday magic-score.!

For decades these strange looking elves have graced the homes of families, jauntily propped beside bowls of candy or cookies! Waiting…Watching.

But, what happens when a kid is actually afraid of the Elf? 9-year-old Malik from McAllen told his mom he was not having it.

Nancy De La Garza, a mother of four, took to Facebook saying her 7-year-old daughter Layla heard about the “Elf On The Shelf” from her classmates and wanted one for their family.

“We never did the Elf On The Shelf. I think it’s creepy! A stuffed toy mysteriously moving around and being told that it is watching your every move. ” said De La Garza “We got the kit, I got the book and I proceeded to try and explain to the kids what the Elf On The Shelf meant.”

As De La Garza explained the “rules” and its tradition, Malik replied with “Mom no, it’s creepy… I am going to have nightmares!”

“Malik is a very reasonable child and take things literally! He didn’t want a stranger in the house.” said De La Garza.

Malik begged his mother to not ask Santa for the “stranger” and De la Garza had no choice but to….come clean. “Mom please, I don’t want to” he said.

Malik Abdullah

“I sat him down and said: Santa Claus is real and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. The Elf on the shelf? Not so much. You cannot tell the other kids.” De La Garza told Malik.

Many children learn the truth about the existence of the Elf and they are saddened because they feel they have been lied to, but that was not the case for Malik.

Layla and Malik hand-wrote a letter to Santa after De La Garza had a one on one with her son.

Courtesy: Nancy de La Garza

“Dear Santa. I really want an Elf. Everyone of my classmates has one. They sound pretty cool. They say they’re amazing. Love, Layla” wrote Layla in the letter.

Malik on the other hand, very bravely wrote, ” Dear Santa please ask the Elf not to give me nightmares, I am scared. Malik.”

The concept is pretty simple and is based off of a children’s book: a scout Elf is propped up inside your house to keep tabs on kids’ activities during the Holidays. Then at the end of the day, the Elf reports back to Santa.

In other words, the Elf is a straight up narc.

Courtesy: Nancy de La Garza

De La Garza says their family Elf has not gotten into trouble and likes to meditate and garden. Malik is pleased the Elf acts like his mom.

