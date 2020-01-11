Mom says teacher told her daughter ‘you stink’

(CNN Newsource) — A California mom claims a teacher sprayed her 6-year-old daughter and told her she “stinks.”

“It’s 2020, ok? It’s not 1920. It’s not 1930,” Brenda Holley said. “You cannot just say anything that you want to say to a child. I’m not going to be scared of you because I’m not.”

Holley said she is upset over how her daughter was treated at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School.

“She said my teacher sprayed me with perfume, and I’m like why? When we came in from recess she said I stink.”

Holley called the principal shortly after her daughter told her what happened.

“The next morning she called me and told me she had spoken to the teacher and no perfume was used. Period, point-blank, that was the end of the conversation. Not the fact that this teacher, this white teacher had told my little black girl in school that she stinks,” Holley said.

Holley said the word has racial undertones.

“Slave owners use to tell slaves they stink. You stink. You can’t eat at our table. You can’t drink out of our water fountain,” Holley said.

The school district denies this happened in the following statement:

It’s always unfortunate when one of our over 28,000 sttudents has cause to believe that they have, in some way, been misunderstood. Following an in-depth investigation into concerns brought forward by the parent of a young student, DSUSD will continue to find a solution that meets the needs of that family.” DSUSD

Holley said she plans to remove her children from the school next year.

“Admit it. Admit you said it. You didn’t mean to but it came out that way,” Holley said. “They won’t be there next year.”