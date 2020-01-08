Montana dog loses 25 pounds with water therapy

(CNN Newsource) — A dog’s new year resolution in 2019 to lose weight paid off.

The Montana pup — Pearl — has now lost 25 pounds and has a new leash on life! Just last year, Pearl could barley even walk due to her weight.

“She weighed 50 pounds. She was unable to walk more than 4 to 5 steps before her legs would give out. She had a dislocated hip that prevented her that prevented her from being able to walk well,” employee at the Humane Society of Western Montana, Jessie Maclay said.

Maclay wanted to help the pup and brought her in to try out water therapy.

“Her first swimming lesson she swam for a minute and 45 seconds so not very long many breaks in between she swam for 10 seconds at a time then take a break then she would swim a few more seconds and then she was exhausted,” Maclay said. “She couldn’t stand, she couldn’t walk for the rest of the day.”

After 54 sessions, six days a week, Pearl built up endurance and was able to swim for up to 15 minutes.

Pearl’s personality started to shine through after dropping those first few pounds.

“She is amazing she runs she swims she plays with other dogs she has the biggest personality that I never ever would have ever expected when I first met her,” Maclay said.

Because of her Cushing’s disease, Pearl must follow a strict diet to keep the weight off. But that doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy a treat every now and then.