UPDATE: Negotiations underway as Montgomery County authorities begin process of removing Yellow Finch tree sitters

Montgomery County authorities have started negotiating with the Yellow Finch tree sitters as part of an extraction operation in the Cove Hollow community on March 23, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE 9:33 a.m.: Montgomery County authorities completed the staging Tuesday morning and started negotiating with the Yellow Finch tree sitters as part of an extraction operation amid protests over the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies distributed the flyer attached below to approximately 80 residences around the Cove Hollow community from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday in order to make them aware of the situation:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After more than 900 days of sit-ins protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline, law enforcement officers from across Montgomery County began the process of accessing, staging, and safely extracting the Yellow Finch tree sitters Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, pursuant to the Montgomery County Circuit Court injunction from Nov. 12, 2020, Montgomery County deputies kicked off this multi-day operation around Yellow Finch Lane on Tuesday, March 23, with some assistance from the Virginia State Police Device Extraction Team and officers from the Christiansburg Police Department.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) protesters were given until Nov. 16, 2020 to vacate the trees they had been sitting in for over 800 days at the time.

Days later, a Montgomery County judge found them in contempt of court for staying and imposed a daily fine of $500.

However, more than four months later, a number of tree sitters are still up on their platforms in the trees off Yellow Finch Lane.

“This action follows months of planning and coordination in order to provide the safest operation for everyone involved,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. “It is our hopes that the remaining tree sitters will vacate the area on their own; however, we are prepared to extract them safely if necessary.”

From 7 a.m. on Tuesday until the operation concludes, officials say access to Cove Hollow Road will only be allowed for area residents.

In addition, citizens living on Cove Hollow Road will notice an increased law enforcement presence for the duration of this operation, according to the sheriff’s office.