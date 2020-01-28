More than 100K sign petition for MSNBC anchor to be fired after racial slur allegation

(WCMH) — Many on social media are asking for the resignation of an MSNBC anchor after allegations she used a racial slur on the air. The Change.org petition has more than 100,000 digital signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
During a live broadcast, MSNBC Anchor Alison Morris appeared to have stuttered the ‘N-word’ while reporting on the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash Sunday.
Shortly after, Morris was bombarded with angry tweets and a petition for her resignation.
Moments later, Morris denied saying the ‘N-word’ and apologized to the public through Twitter.
Most of Twitter isn’t convinced she said “Nakers.” MSNBC has yet to respond or comment on the controversy.
Bryant and his daughter were two of nine victims who died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.
