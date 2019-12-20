More than 115 million Americans expected to travel this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re traveling for Christmas, you may want to listen up! The holiday travel season is set to break records as more than 115 million people will be flying, taking a train, or hitting the road this coming week.

With so many people, there are some things to look out for. Officials say the official start of the holiday season rush will begin Saturday and last until January 1.

Nearly 105 million Americans will hit the road — that’s nearly four million more than last year and the most on record. Drivers could experience double the travel times on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

If you’re flying, you can expect this Sunday to be the busiest day at the airports. Nearly seven million people are expected to fly this week.

Another 3.8 million will take a train, bus or cruise ship to get to their holiday destination.

There is some good news for drivers… AAA says drivers can look forward to gas prices dropping before the new year.

AAA expects to rescue more than 850,000 drivers on the roadways — so to make sure you don’t get stuck, they recommend getting any maintenance done on your car before you start your travel.

