Most popular Halloween candy in every state mapped

A recent study released by Bid-On-Equipment, examined the most popular Halloween candy in every state as well as the most popular Halloween candy in 20 major U.S. cities.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the most popular candy in 12 states.

M&M’s is the most popular Halloween candy in Virginia.

Airheads, Nerds, SweeTarts, and Gummy Worms are the least popular.

People with children spend on average $35.01 on Halloween candy, $10 more than the national average.

48% of Americans support moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October.

