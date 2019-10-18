1  of  4
Mother facing murder charge after infant son found dead in car at grocery store

by: Wate 6 Staff

30-year-old Chantae Cabrera. Source: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A grand jury has indicted the mother of a 6-month-old child found dead in a car at a grocery store on murder and neglect charges, Knoxville Police announced Friday.

Chantae Cabrera, 30, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child neglect after a weeklong criminal investigation involving the Department of Child Services. She was taken into custody without incident by members of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

Cabrera’s 6-month-old son was found dead on Aug. 9 in a vehicle located at the Food City on Clinton Highway.

There are no further details at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

