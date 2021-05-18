Mother of missing two-month-old no longer facing a felony murder charge

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Superior Court records show that charges have changed for 37-year-old Ladonia Boggs, the mother of a missing two-month-old boy.

Boggs was arrested and charged with felony murder on Friday, May 14, in connection to the investigation into her son’s disappearance. The boy, Kyon Jones, has not been seen since May 5 and was reported missing on May 7.

When appearing in court on Saturday, May 15, Boggs was only arraigned for tampering with physical evidence. According to the court docket, she is expected back in court in November for a felony status conference.

The search for Jones led investigators to a landfill near Richmond, Virginia, but the body has not been found.