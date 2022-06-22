WASHINGTON (WRIC) — A motocross instructor who traveled across the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children was indicted for several child exploitation charges.

Between 2019 and 2021, Ryan Meyung, 30, engaged six different underage victims in sexually explicit conduct to produce child sex abuse images. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Meyung also possessed and transported visual child sex abuse images.

The department said Meyung was arrested on state charges in December of last year and has been in custody since then.

According to the DOJ, he frequently visited Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Meyung has been charged with six counts of producing child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography, according to the Justice Department.

If convicted, Meyung faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and could serve a maximum of 210 years, according to the DOJ.

The Department of Justice said a federal district court judge will decide on the sentence.