Mount Pleasant police officers rescue ducklings from drain, reunite them with momma duck

U.S. & World

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – To protect and serve… even when it comes to little ducklings.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Tuesday rescued a couple of baby ducks who were trapped in a drain and shared photos and a video on the department’s Facebook page.

Animal Control Officer Hoffman and Officer Sanford went to work and rescued the sweet ducks and reunited them with their mom.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events