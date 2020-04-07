Mount Pleasant police officers rescue ducklings from drain, reunite them with momma duck

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – To protect and serve… even when it comes to little ducklings.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Tuesday rescued a couple of baby ducks who were trapped in a drain and shared photos and a video on the department’s Facebook page.

Animal Control Officer Hoffman and Officer Sanford went to work and rescued the sweet ducks and reunited them with their mom.







LATEST HEADLINES: